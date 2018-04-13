Bitcoin tops $8K; was it all just taxes?

Continuing a surge begun yesterday morning, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is higher by another 2.3% to $8,113 - now up more than 25% for the week.

Bitcoin bull Tom Lee says it's estimated U.S. households have a tax bill of about $25B on crypto capital gains last year, and they've needed to sell ahead of April 17. Crypto exchanges are also subject to taxes, and they've been sellers as well.

By Lee's guess, each outflow $1 of fiat money is equal to a $20-$25 impact on the crypto market.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, LFIN, ETH-USD, LTC-USD, XRP-USD