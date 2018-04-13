Intercept Pharma's obeticholic acid shows positive effect on fibrosis and cirrhosis in late-stage study; shares up 3% premarket

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is up 3% premarket, albeit on only 200 shares, on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a liver biopsy substudy from the Phase 3 POISE trial assessing Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The data were presented at The International Liver Congress in Paris.

After three years' treatment with obeticholic acid, 46% (n=6/13) of PBC patients experienced an improvement in histological fibrosis stage, 38% (n=5/13) maintained their stage and 15% (n=2/13) progressed. Of the four patients with cirrhosis, 100% (n=4/4) showed at least a one-stage reversal and 75% (n=3/4) improved to fibrosis without cirrhosis.

On the safety front, the most common adverse event was pruritis (itching), occurring in 69% (n=9/13). Five serious adverse events were reported, but none likely related to obeticholic acid.