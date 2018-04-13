NETSOL signs multi-million dollar contract with top tier multi-finance company

NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) secured an agreement with a top tier multi-finance company in Indonesia to deploy its mobile origination system.

The new contract includes a product license, five-year maintenance agreement, and agreed upon rates for any additional customization of the application.

“This new contract complements our existing customer’s ecosystem and also marks the second implementation of our Mobile Point of Sale in Indonesia in less than a year,” said NETSOL Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri. “What this win also demonstrates is the value that our innovative technology provides clients as well as our optimized turnaround time. We believe innovative mobile solutions like mPOS will reshape business models, empower workers, improve collaboration, and drive consumer loyalty, all of which will not only continue yielding encouraging results for NETSOL in the Indonesian market but in the global market as well.”

Press Release