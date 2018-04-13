Inogen announces a data security incident

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) announces that it experienced a data security breach whereby personal information belonging to some rental customers and non-public financial information may have been leaked. Specifically, messages within an employee email account were accessed by unknown persons outside the company without authorization. The unauthorized access appears to have occurred between January 2 and March 14.

The impacted data did not include credit card information or medical records, but did include name, address, telephone number, email address, date of birth/death, Medicare identification number and insurance policy information.

The Company hired a forensics firm to investigate the incident and to bolster its security. It has also implemented a multi-factor authentication for remote email access in addition to other steps to limit access to its systems.