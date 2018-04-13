Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) resumed with Equal Weight rating and $93 (4% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) initiated with Buy rating and $32 (91% upside) price target at Seaport Global Securities.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) initiated with Buy rating and $17 (78% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares up 6% premarket.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) initiated with Overweight rating and $200 (17% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) initiated with Overweight rating and $8 (37% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) resumed with Overweight rating and $125 (20% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray. Shares up 1% premarket.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) resumed with Market Perform rating and $7 (flat) price target at Leerink.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) upgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) downgraded to Neutral with a $50 (3% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets. Shares up 1% premarket.