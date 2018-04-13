Exxon resumes production at PNG LNG ahead of schedule

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) resumes production at the Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas project ahead of schedule, its Australian partners say.

Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF) and Santos Ltd. (OTCPK:STOSF) say they were advised that one train at the LNG plant near Port Moresby has re-started operations and the second train should resume as gas production increases.

Production at the PNG LNG project was halted a major earthquake on Feb. 26, and XOM declared force majeure on exports from Papua New Guinea in March; the company had expected production would restart in May.

Traders say LNG exports will come weeks ahead of schedule and may put pressure on spot LNG prices.