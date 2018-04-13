Infosys -2.8% on Q4 beat with net profit drop, acquisition announcement

Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) shares are down 2.8% premarket after a Q4 report that narrowly beat EPS and revenue estimates. FY19 guidance has revenue growth at 6% to 8% in constant currency with operating margin of 22% to 24%.

Key metrics: Operating margin, 24.7%; net profit, $571M (+5.3% Y/Y, -28.2% Q/Q); cash and equivalents, $3.04B; total liabilities, $2.3B.

Acquisition: Infosys will acquire U.S. digital creative agency WongDoody Holding for $75M.

Subsidiary sale: After a strategic review, Infosys decided to sell its Kallidus and Skava unit and its Panaya unit. The company expects the sale to complete by March 2019.

