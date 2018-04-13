Citigroup up 1% after earnings beat

Q1 net income of $4.6B or $1.68 per share vs. $4.1B and $1.35 a year ago.

Tangible book value per share of $61.02 up from $60.16 at end of Q4 (down from a year ago, mostly thanks to the tax cut-related write-down of the DTA). CET 1 ratio of 12.1% down 30 basis points for the quarter.

Deposits of $1T up 4% Q/Q, up 5% Y/Y. Loans of $673B up 1% Q/Q, up 7% Y/Y.

Global Consumer Banking adjusted net income of $1.392B up 40% Y/Y, boosted in part by tax cuts. Revenues up 7%; cost of credit up 5%.

Institutional Clients Group adjusted net income of $3.314B up 11% Y/Y. Fixed income revenue of $3.4B fell 7%. Equity markets revenue of $1.1B up 38%.

