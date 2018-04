"I expect somewhat more tightening may end up being needed than is currently reflected in the projected median for the federal funds rate," says the Boston Fed president in a speech.

Markets are currently pricing in a total of three rate hikes this year (one has already taken place), with the big question being whether investors or the Fed hawks are going to prove correct.

