ArcelorMittal proposes divestments for Ilva deal to European Commission

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says it has submitted a package of proposed divestments to the European Commission in an effort to gain approval for its planned €1.8B purchase of Italian steelmaker Ilva.

The package includes ArcelorMittal Piombino, MT's only galvanized steel plant in Italy, as well as assets in Romania, Macedonia, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg.

The European Commission opened an investigation into the deal in November on concerns that it could reduce competition for flat carbon steel products and lead to higher prices for consumers; it is expected to rule on the deal by May 23.