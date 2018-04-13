Wells Fargo gains 1.5% after Q1 beat

Q1 income of $5.9B or $1.12 per share vs. $5.6B and $1.03 a year ago. This year's result could change as a result of where settlement discussions with the CFPB and OCC end. The agencies for now are offering to settle the bank's numerous issues for $1B.

Turning back to results, Q1 net interest margin fo 2.84% was flat from Q4, and a few basis points shy of estimates.

Total loans of $947B dipped about $9.5B during quarter, and about $11B from a year ago. The culprit was mostly consumer loans.

CET 1 ratio of 12%. 50.6M shares bought back during quarter, but float trimmed just 17.7M.

Net loan charge-offs of $741M or 0.32% of loans in Q1 vs. $805M and 0.34% a year ago.

Previously: Wells Fargo beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 13)