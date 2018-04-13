Pulse Bio's NPS technology shows positive effect in eliminating skin growths; shares up 13% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is up 13% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a study assessing its Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology for the treatment of skin growths called seborrheic keratoses. The data are being presented at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Annual Conference in Dallas, TX.

A single localized treatment with Nano-Pulse produced clear or mostly clear assessments in 83% (n=143/174) of lesions after 106 days in 58 adult patients. The rate of clear/mostly clear dropped to 71% based on an independent blinded photographic review. Patients rated 78% of the lesion outcomes as "satisfied" or "mostly satisfied."

The company says NPS is a drug-free, non-thermal, energy-based technology that can stimulate unique behaviors in cells by applying ultra-short nanosecond electrical pulses to affect the cell membrane and intracellular structures.