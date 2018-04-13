SeaWorld looks to outlast Blackfish blowback

Management with SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) says it's cooperating with the SEC and plans to present the case as to why no civil actions should be taken against the company.

The theme park operator, which is also facing a DOJ criminal probe and shareholder lawsuits, has already turned over many of the top execs that were involved with making disclosures on the Blackfish impact during the period in question.

Analysts covering SeaWorld have cited improved trends and less consumer backlash against the company as of late.

SEC Form 8-K