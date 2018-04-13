Rolls-Royce hikes estimate to fix Boeing Dreamliner engines

Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF, OTCPK:RYCEY) warns of extra inspections of Trent 100 engines on Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787 Dreamliners that would lead to further disruptions for airline customers and consume more cash.

Rolls says it will reprioritize discretionary expenses such as R&D and IT spending to minimize the impact, and it reaffirms free cash flow guidance for the year of ~£450M, and leaves unchanged its target of £1B in free cash by ~2020.

Boeing says ~25% of in-service 787 Dreamliners use the Trent 100 engine and is deploying support teams to mitigate service disruptions; General Electric (NYSE:GE) engines used on some 787s are not affected.