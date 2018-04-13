Netflix rallies as analysts rave on

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is higher in early trading amid a flurry of positive analyst notes in front of the company's Q1 earnings report due out on Monday.

Deutsche Bank upgrades the streamer to Buy from Hold on expectations for a huge Q1 subscribers beat and strong subs guidance for Q2.

GBH Insights (Highly Attractive rating): "We believe Netflix has a number of growth levers which should fuel the company’s next phase of strategic penetration among both US and especially international consumers. While the landscape for original content has become increasingly competitive with new entrants entering the market by the day (Disney/Fox remains a clear competitive worry) we believe Netflix remains in a unique position of strength to grow its content and distribution tentacles over the next 12 to 18 months and thus further build out its massive content and streaming footprint."

Guggenheim chimes in with a reiteration of its Buy rating and $360 price target on NFLX.

Shares of Netflix are up 2.77% in premarket trading to $317.80.

