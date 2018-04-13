Schlumberger, Kenya National Oil sign field development deal

Kenya’s state-run oil company and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) agree to finalize a field development plan on behalf of the government for oil blocks in the country.

The field development plan "will provide the government with an independent view of the development of the Lokichar oil discoveries, which will be useful in supporting the government in evaluating work already being done by investors Tullow, Africa Oil and Maersk,” Kenya National Oil.

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY) is operator of the 10 BB and 13T blocks, and it expects to reach a final investment decision on the project in 2019 and first oil production by 2021-22.