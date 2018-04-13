Pushback builds against Rite Aid-Albertsons deal

Some shareholders at Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) are gathering support to vote against the merger with Albertsons (NYSE:ABS), according to The Wall Street Journal.

The group thinks the deal is lopsided in the favor of the grocery store operator and has an issue with the cozy relationship between Albertsons and Rite Aid prior to the deal.

Shares of Rite Aid are down 20% since the deal was announced on February 20, but have perked up slightly in the premarket session today after earnings, up 2.45% to $1.67.

Albertsons-Rite Aid deal presentation (Feb. 20)