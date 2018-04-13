Qualcomm extends NXP offer period, tendered shares increase

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) extends its tender offer for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to April 20.

The company says 55,867,547 NXP common shares (or about 16.2% of outstanding shares) have been tendered. That’s higher than the 15.1% tendered at the extension last month, which was the second time the tendered shares dropped between extensions.

Qualcomm shares are up 2.2% premarket to $56.40.

NXP shares are flat premarket at $114.17.

