Comcast expands Netflix integration

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announces that it expanded its partnership with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to include a Netflix subscription in new and existing Xfinity packages.

“Netflix offers one of the most popular on demand services and is an important supplement to the content offering and value proposition of the X1 platform,” says Comcast Chief Business Development Officer Sam Schwartz.

Comcast will launch a variety of initial offers this month that include a Netflix subscription. Offers will vary by market and be open to new and existing customers. Netflix-related billing will be handled directly by Comcast under one statement.

CMCSA +0.21% premarket to $33.20. NFLX +2.31% to $316.40.

