Shell sells 8.5% stake in India's Mahanagar Gas

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it sold an 8.5% stake in Mahanagar Gas, the company which retails compressed natural gas to automobiles and piped cooking gas in parts of India, for an undisclosed sum.

Shell says the sale of equity shares was completed in the open market by way of a bulk deal on April 11; the sale reduces Shell's holding in MGL to 24% from 32.5%, and India's state-owned GAIL utility also owns a 32.5% stake.

Shell says the deal is part of its ongoing effort to transform it into a simpler company and deliver stronger returns.