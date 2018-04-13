Stocks start higher as bank earnings boost sentiment

Stocks open higher as the start of earnings season shoves aside tariff talk and geopolitics; S&P and Dow both +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations, but shares already have surrendered opening gains and are now -0.6% , -0.9% and -1.5% , respectively.

European bourses are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6% , France's CAC +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.6% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.7% .

In other corporate news, Broadcom +3.5% after unveiling a $12B stock repurchase plan, and Qualcomm +2.5% following reports that former Chairman Paul Jacobs could make a bid for the company in the next few months.

The tech sector is the top early performer ( +0.7% ), while financials ( -0.2% ) are lower.

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, pushing yields higher across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield is up a basis point at 2.84%, while the yield on the two-year note hits 2.37%, its highest level since September 2008.

U.S. WTI crude futures +0.5% at $67.43/bbl, extending its week-to-date gain to ~8.6%.

Still ahead: consumer sentiment, Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey