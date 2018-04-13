First Republic Bank higher 3.7% on earnings beat

1Q18 net income of $199.1M (+12.6% Y/Y) or $1.13/share beats estimates $0.06/share.

Revenue higher 19.9% Y/Y to $720.9M as net interest income rose 17.6% to $587.8M and net interest margin at 2.97%.

Loan originations totaled $7.3B billion up 29.9% Y/Y.

Tangible book value per share was $41.46, up 11.6%.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.47% vs. 11.15% in 1Q17.

Nonperforming assets remained very low at 5 basis points of total assets.

FRC +3.7%

Conference Call at 10:00