Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events for the week of April 22 - 28 for healthcare investors.

Monday (4/23): NASH Summit, Boston, MA. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB): research update. Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT).

FDA advisory committee meeting: Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Olumiant (baricitinib) for rheumatoid arthritis.

Tuesday (4/24): Quarterly earnings (premarket): Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Eli Lilly. After the close: Ilumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

FDA advisory committee meeting (two days): label update for Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Celebrex to include PRECISION study data.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM): R&D Day, NYC.

Wednesday (4/25): Quarterly earnings (premarket): Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM).

Thursday (4/26): Quarterly earnings (premarket): Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). After the close: Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), Stryker (NYSE:SYK); Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV): Key opinion leader meeting - in vitro fertilization, NYC.

Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress, Liverpool, UK. Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF): Three-year data on sprifermin in knee osteoarthritis.

Friday (4/27): FDA action date (actual date is Saturday) for Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMF)(OTCPK:ALPMY) mirabegron + solifenacin for overactive bladder.

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Annual Meeting, Austin, TX. Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE): Data on brexanolone and SAGE-217.