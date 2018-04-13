Patterson-UTI upgraded at Cowen on land drilling fundamentals, valuation

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN +2.5% ) is higher after Cowen upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform and raises its price target to $26 from $23, citing healthy land drilling fundamentals and reasonable valuation.

PTEN's Q1 pressure pumping results likely will look messy due to well telegraphed weather disruptions but should recover in Q2, and land drilling seems to have the best fundamentals among onshore service providers, Cowen says, adding that the pressure pumping business contributes just 35% of the firm's modeled 2020 gross profit vs. 60% for land drilling.

Cowen also notes that PTEN shares have underperformed the OIH by ~15 percentage points YTD and valuation is a reasonable 4.2x 2019 EBITDA.