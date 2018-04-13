BofAML more confident on Nvidia, short seller disagrees

Bank of America Merrill Lynch met with Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO this week and came away with more confidence in the company’s growth opportunities and market dominance.

Analyst Vivek Arya says skeptics have focused too much on “overstated noise” from cryptocurrency mining competition and “exaggerated” claims from AI rivals. The analyst says Nvidia has an “insurmountable lead” in AI, gaming, and self-driving vehicles.

BofAML sees three key drivers for Nvidia: supercomputing opportunity (market doubled from $5B to $10B, DoE recently announced $1.8B for two new supercomputers), additional doubled consumer cloud customer TAM up to $40B, and interest in the DGX workstations, which are high-priced “AI-in-a-box” products.

Firm reiterates a Buy rating, $300 price target, and calls Nvidia a top pick.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

In other Nvidia news, short seller Citron Research offers to donate $230K to the Humane Society if Nvidia shares are trading over $230 in 12 months.

Why? Because Jim Cramer named his dog Nvidia.

Citron says Nvidia “has become a victim of its own success as competition looms on ALL sides. Great company. $175 tgt 2018.”