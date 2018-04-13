Digital Ally (DGLY -3% ) reported a 16% Y/Y decrease in Q4 revenues to $2.9M due increased pricing competition. Segment revenues: product revenue -22.3% Y/Y to $2.5M and services -2.5% Y/Y to $0.36M.

Q4 Margins: Gross declined by 132 bps to 3%, operating declined 1,514 bps to -131.6% and Adjusted EBITDA recovered by 539 bps to -95.6%.

Q4 Expenses: SG&A -7% Y/Y to $3.87M, R&D -22% Y/Y to $0.65M, selling & advertising -11% Y/Y to $0.83M and G&A -19% Y/Y to $1.61M.

