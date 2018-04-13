Moelis incident reminds of the 'glamour' of investment banking

Walking the floor in the predawn hours, a senior banker at Moelis (NYSE:MC) was miffed to find no one at their desks, and penned a memo to let the plebes know of his/her displeasure. "The only way I can think of to differentiate among you is to see who is in the office in the wee hours of the morning," wrote the manager, reminding many of us on why we passed on Wall Street offers many years ago.

The memo got leaked, prompting Moelis President Jeff Raich to call a meeting to remind managing directors to treat young bankers respectively, particularly as the company is ready to embark on a hiring push.