Goldman doubles down on bullish commodities view

The commodities team at Goldman Sachs doubles down on its Overweight recommendation for raw materials, reiterating the view that commodities will yield returns of 10% over the next 12 months.

Raw materials have rallied sharply this week on escalating global political tensions, led by crude oil, which is set for its best weekly jump since July, and aluminum, poised for its strongest rally since 1987.

“With low cross-asset correlations, increasing inflationary risks, a positive carry and the potential for oil supply disruptions in the Middle East, the strategic case for owning commodities has rarely been stronger,” the Goldman team writes.

Citing increasing concern whether the U.S. will reinstate sanctions on Iran, Goldman says "the key for the global oil market is whether these flows will be curtailed rather than simply redirected to Asia" and away from Europe.

On aluminum, the firm expects prices to "remain high and volatile through early June when markets will be forced to come to terms with the structure of the sanctions" on Russian producer Rusal.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, JJC, DBO, DTO, USL, DBB, DNO, JJN, CPER, OLO, JJU, SZO, BOM, OLEM, WTIU, BDD, JJT, NINI, CUPM, LD, FOIL, JJM, OILK, BOS, RJZ, OILX, WTID, BDG, LEDD, UBM, USOI, HEVY, USOU, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI