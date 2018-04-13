Fortescue considering $5B Australian gas pipeline to ease power woes

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) says it is undertaking "high-level conceptual studies" for a proposed 1,500-mile Australian transcontinental natural gas pipeline that would link the gas-rich state of Western Australia with fuel-strapped east coast power markets where most of the country's population lives.

Cost estimates for the project, being considered by the federal government, may run as high as A$5B (US$3.9B).

If Fortescue can “establish breakthrough pipeline materials, [the pipeline] becomes a really good commercial option,” company chairman and founder Andrew Forrest tells Bloomberg.

"We’re extremely good at infrastructure and we’re extremely good at operations," Forrest says. "Right now, that formula is doing iron ore and doing it extremely well. But I want to take that formula and bring it in to these other industries."