Federated Investors to acquire majority interest in Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme

Federated Investors (FII -2.2% ) announced an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Hermes Fund Managers Limited, which operates Hermes Investment Management, a pioneer of ESG investment processes, from BT Pension Scheme.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the 2H18.

The agreement has been approved by the boards of Federated and BTPS and is subject to approval of regulatory authorities and other jurisdictions and other closing conditions.

Upon closing, Federated will pay £246M (~$350M) to BTPS for a 60% interest in Hermes.

Federated will fund the transaction through a combination of cash and an existing revolving credit facility. BTPS will retain a 29.5% share in Hermes and will continue to invest in Hermes' strategies as a client. Certain members of Hermes' management will hold an aggregate 10.5% interest in Hermes.

The combined organization would have ~$442.2B (£327.6B) in AUM.

After completion of the transaction, Federated will have the opportunity to purchase and BTPS will have the option to sell additional shares of Hermes from BTPS over the next three to six years pursuant to certain put/call provisions.