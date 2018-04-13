Skyline Corp up 11% post Q3 results

Skyline Corp (SKY +10.8% ) reports Q3 revenue of $57.98M (+12.3% Y/Y); of which manufactured housing was $47.2M (+7.1% Y/Y), modular housing $4.6M (+54.8% Y/Y) & park models of $6M (+33.3% Y/Y).

Total unit shipments was 989 (+1.5% Y/Y); where manufactured housing was 788 (-3.9% Y/Y), modular housing 68 (+51.1% Y/Y) & park models 133 (+22% Y/Y).

Gross margin was up 782 bps to 14% Y/Y & operating margin was up 699 bps to 2.1% Y/Y, operating income also includes $1M non-recurring costs associated with the pending merger with Champion Enterprise.

Net income $1.22M (+149.8% Y/Y); EPS of $0.14 (+148.3% Y/Y) & Cash & equivalents of $14.1M (+23.7% Y/Y).

