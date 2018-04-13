Massachusetts top court rejects Exxon bid to stop climate change probe

The Massachusetts Supreme Court rejects Exxon Mobil’s (XOM +0.9% ) request to block the state’s attorney general from obtaining records to investigate whether the company for decades concealed its knowledge of the role of fossil fuels in climate change.

The court rules that Massachusetts Attorney General Healey had jurisdiction to seek records to determine whether XOM’s marketing or sale of fossil fuel products violated the state’s consumer protection law.

After Healey issued a demand for documents in April 2016, XOM filed a lawsuit challenging the records request and another case in federal court challenging the probes by her and New York's AG; the latter case was dismissed last month by a federal judge.