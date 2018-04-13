Banks lead markets lower

Bank investors are selling earnings beats from JPMorgan (JPM -2.7% ), Citigroup (C -2.9% ), and Wells Fargo (WFC -3.2% ), and really unloading on PNC Financial (PNC -4.4% ) after it missed estimates.

It just might be that the flattest yield curve since the financial crisis says more about the outlook for lenders going forward than last quarter's results do.

Related names: Bank of America (BAC -2.9% ), Goldman Sachs (GS -1% ), Morgan Stanley (MS -1.1% ).

The financial sector (XLF -1.5% ) is the worst-performer in the S&P 500 (SPY -0.2% ).

