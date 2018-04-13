3D Systems wins accounting trial against ex-employee

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announces it has prevailed in the accounting trial against a former employee for non-compete violations.

3D Systems can recover $522,860 from Ron Barranco, which equals all but four months of his salary while working at the company, and a portion of the upfront and buyout payments made to him.

Barranco has to pay interest to 3D Systems beginning with his breach in August 2011.

3D Systems can now move to recover the fees and cost associated with the trial.