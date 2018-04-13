BNP Paribas forecasts rate cuts in Mexico

BNP Paribas makes an "out-of-consensus" call by forecasting that Mexico will cut interest rates in the second half of the year on the expectation that inflation will slide back within Banxico's tolerance target range of 2% to 4% by mid-year.

"Banxico remained on hold at its 12 April policy meeting, keeping a hawkish bias. The central bank reiterated that it would act in a timely and firm manner, if necessary, to keep inflation expectations well anchored and achieve inflation convergence towards the 3% target," writes the BNP team.

"Looking ahead, we expect cuts in H2, decoupling from the Fed, given Banxico has already acted preemptively."

