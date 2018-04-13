Economic Times: Apple begins iPhone 6s production in India

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) manufacturer Wistron has begun trial production of the iPhone 6s Plus with commercial production coming within the next couple of weeks, according to Economic Times.

Apple wants to produce the phones within India to get around the increasing import taxes to remain competitive in a market that prefers lower-cost devices.

Producing the phone in India can cut its price by up to 5% to 7% or higher if Apple gets phone component and packaging locally.

Apple was already manufacturing the iPhone SE in the country. Competitors OnePlus and Samsung also produce phones in India.

Apple shares are up 0.4% to $174.87.

