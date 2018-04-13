South Carolina state utility wants say on Scana-Dominion deal

South Carolina utility Santee Cooper says it wants a voice in whether Scana Corp. (SCG +0.5% ), its partner in building two failed nuclear plants in the state, can merge with Dominion Energy (D +0.5% ).

Santee Cooper submitted a petition yesterday to intervene in the state's Public Service Commission proceeding concerning the proposed merger, but the utility says it has not yet decided whether to support or oppose Dominion's offer to buy Scana and formally abandon the two nuclear plants; Santee owns 45% of the failed V.C. Summer project.

South Carolina's General Assembly also is considering bills to reduce or eliminate a monthly charge to customers to pay debt on the plants, legislation that Dominion has said may cause it to withdraw its merger offer.