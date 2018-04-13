Gilead combo therapy for NASH shows encouraging action in proof-of-concept study

Results from a 70-subject proof-of-concept study assessing a potential combination therapy from Gilead Sciences (GILD -0.2% ) for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) showed a positive effect. The data were presented at The International Liver Congress in Paris.

The 12-week trial evaluated selonsertib (formerly GS-4997) plus GS-0976 or GS-9674 and each as monotherapy. All patients had confirmed NASH with stage F2 (moderate) to F3 (advanced) fibrosis.

The regimens containing GS-0976 (combined with selonsertib or as monotherapy) produced the greatest changes in liver fat content. Patients receiving the combination also experienced the greatest reduction in a protein called lumican, marker of fibrogenesis (formation of scar tissue).

Improvements in liver biochemistry and/or markers of fibrosis were observed across both combo arms versus baseline.

The company has initiated a Phase 2b study assessing selonsertib and/or GS-0976 and/or GS-9674 in NASH patients with advanced fibrosis.

Preliminary data from two Phase 3 studies, STELLAR-3 and STELLAR-4, evaluating selonsertib alone in NASH patients with advanced fibrosis should be available in H1 2019.

Selonsertib inhibits a proinflammatory and profibrosis enzyme called apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1 (ASK1).

GS-0674 is a non-steroidal activator of the Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) which plays a key role in glucose and lipid metabolism.

GS-0976 inhibits an enzyme called Acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) which plays a key role in inflammation and fibrosis and upregulates the burning of fat.