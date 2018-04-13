Restaurant sales gain as higher tickets offset traffic declines

Restaurant same-store sales were up 0.8% in March, according to data from TDn2K. The growth was the second highest recorded by the restaurant chains in the index over the last two years.

Comparable traffic was down 2.1% during the month, a deceleration from the 3.0% drop in the prior month. Guest spending was up again in March, and was 2.8% higher for Q1.

TDn2K: "The industry has achieved positive sales growth during four of the last six months, suggesting that the downturn during the first two months of the year was mainly an anomaly caused by external factors such as weather. From the quarterly perspective, the industry has now posted two consecutive quarters of positive sales growth for the first time in the last two years."

