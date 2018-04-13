NY Post: Apollo eyes acquisition of publishing empire Tronc

Tronc (TRNC +4.3% ) is higher following speculation from the NY Post that Apollo Global Management (APO -0.7% ) may be looking to buy the company, even as negotiations to sell its LA Times and San Diego Union-Tribune newspapers have stalled.

APO has talked with Tronc management along with a few other prospective acquirers that include at least one media company, according to the report.

The Post says Tronc has been scrambling to finalize a $500M deal to sell the two California papers to shareholder Patrick Soon-Shiong, and speculation is growing that the prospective buyer now is looking for a price reduction on the deal.