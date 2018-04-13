Rough session for Casey's General after Wells Fargo caution

After attending a National Association of Convenience Stores conference, Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog has grown "incrementally more cautious" on the space.

Among industry headwinds are lower RIN prices, and nasty spring weather.

She trims her FQ4 and full-year EPS estimates, and now sees fuel margins of just $0.177 per gallon vs. $0.193 previously.

The Market Perform rating stays, and the price target is cut to $110 from $116.

Source: Bloomberg

CASY -4.85% to $101.85

