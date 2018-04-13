German companies face higher trade barriers: DIHK survey

German companies are experiencing barriers to trade as 40% of the 2100 firms surveyed said they experienced higher barriers to doing business abroad over the last 12-month period, up from 31% in the 2017 survey

The survey was conducted in February before U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and proposed duties on Chinese goods.

Stricter certification and safety requirements, as well as higher duties, were cited as the main barriers to doing business with the steep barriers being encountered in Russia, the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and China.

Source: Investing.com