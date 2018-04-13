RISE Education becomes SSAT’s exclusive on-site learning institute in China

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU -3.5% ) has entered a strategic agreement with SSAT China to become SSAT’s exclusive on-site learning institute in China.

CEO of RISE, Yiding Sun: “We are pleased to work with SSAT China, as we both seek to cultivate critical thinking, leadership, and problem solving skills among our students. We believe that our education philosophy of embedding English learning in literacy, mathematics, and science is highly compatible with the SSAT’s approach of comprehensive skill assessments. In addition, by leveraging the teacher training expertise and experience that SSAT has accumulated in the past, our partnership will allow us to further elevate the teaching standard of our faculty members across our learning center network. Looking ahead, we believe our partnership will help us penetrate the junior ELL market in China more quickly and create new opportunities for us for years to come.”