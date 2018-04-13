Goldman Sachs, Kinder Morgan among those seen raising dividends next week

A number of S&P 500 components are expected to raise payouts next week, according to Bloomberg BDVD: Ameriprise (NYSE:AMP) to $0.92 from $0.83, Aon (NYSE:AON) to $0.40 from $0.36, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to $0.80 from $0.75, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to $0.20 from $0.125, Oneok (NYSE:OKE) to $0.79 from $0.77, People's United (NASDAQ:PBCT) to $0.175 from $0.1725, Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to $0.71 from $0.66, Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) to $0.60 from $0.58, Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to $1.20 from $1.10, and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) to $0.24 from $0.20.

Moving out to the S&P 1500 adds five more: Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) to $0.25 from $0.24, Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG) to $0.1925 from $0.1913, Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ:PNFP) to $0.17 from $0.14, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) to $0.41 from $0.39, and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to $0.27 from $0.26.