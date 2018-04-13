S&P revises Japan's outlook to positive from stable

S&P Global Ratings revised Japan's outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' as the stronger economy sets the stage for fiscal improvement.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term foreign and local currency unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on Japan.

Japan's outstanding public debt burden is the worst in the world at more than twice the size of its economy.

Source: Investing.com

