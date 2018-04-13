Credit Suisse thinks Amazon could lose up to $1.8B if USPS raises rates

Credit Suisse crunches the numbers on what it would cost Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) if the U.S. Postal Service raises its rates by 15% to 20%.

The firm says its “sensitivity table suggests incremental shipping expenses for 2018 in the range of ~$1b to $1.8b based on the aforementioned range of price hike possibilities under the assumption of the USPS accounting for 40-50% of costs."

But the firm doesn’t think the change would impact Amazon much since the company has continued to decrease its USPS dependency with Prime Now and the Flex Driver program.

Firm reiterates Amazon at Outperform with a $1,750 price target, a 21% upside to yesterday’s close.

Amazon shares are down 0.4% to $1,442.72.

