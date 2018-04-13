Saudi Aramco may be world's most profitable company, analysis says

Saudi Aramco's financial performance long has been one of the oil industry's most closely guarded secrets, but a Bloomberg analysis says the Saudi oil giant amassed net income of $33.8B and cash flows of $52.1B in H1 2017 - a result disputed by the company.

If correct, Aramco's net earnings would make it the world's most profitable company, easily outperforming U.S. behemoths including Apple, Exxon and JPMorgan Chase.

The Bloomberg analysis says Aramco's cost of extracting oil during the period was less than $4/bbl, far lower than its big oil peers.

The report comes as Saudi Arabia continues to weigh the right time to launch an IPO that almost certainly would mark the largest ever stock market debut.