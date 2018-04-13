Shipping industry's first emissions target aims to cut greenhouse gases in half

The United Nations shipping regulator formally adopts the industry's first global emissions target, with a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2050 - which will require the industry to completely redesign their fleets around new types of fuel.

To reach a 50% cut in emissions by 2050 from 2008 levels, shipping groups say heavy investment in new fuel types will and that marginal improvements in efficiency will not be enough.

Lots of research and investment into new propulsion technologies will be necessary, says Maersk's (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) head of sustainability, noting that “the technologies are there but they are far too expensive. We don’t have them at scale.”

International Maritime Organization rules targeting air pollution also will cut the maximum amount of sulfur emissions that ships worldwide can burn to 0.5% of fuel content by 2020 from 3.5% currently, which Wood Mackenzie says will raise global shipping fuel costs by 25%, or $24B, in 2020.

