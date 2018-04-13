FDA cracks down on caffeine supplements

The FDA announces that it issued new guidance on high levels of caffeine in supplements.

"Dietary supplements containing pure or highly concentrated caffeine in powder or liquid forms are considered unlawful when sold in bulk quantities directly to consumers," updates the FDA.

The agency cites the example of a teenager spiking dangerously high amounts of super-concentrated caffeine into workout cocktails.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) is down 5.1% on the day, although it's unclear how much of the decline if any may be attributable to the FDA news. MusclePharm (OTCQB:MSLP) is up 6.65% . The company that makes 5-hour energy shots is privately-owned.

