KGI says HomePod will sell 2.5M units this year; new iPhone X priced at $1,100?

KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could sell 2M to 2.5M HomePods in 2018.

A million of those HomePod sales came in the first month due to launch demand after the release delay.

Kuo attributes the poor sales to the HomePod’s high price ($349) compared to its peers (Amazon’s Echo line starts at the $50 Dot) and says Apple is considering a lower-cost alternative.

Business Insider reports that UBS analysts agree with KGI in setting the price for Apple’s upcoming flagship iPhone X at $1,100.

The figure comes from an analysis of average selling prices (ASPs) over the last few years, which show customers are willing to pay $600 to $800 more for a new phone.

UBS (and KGI) think Apple will offset the premium model with reduced prices for the lower-end models with the iPhone SE potentially falling as low as $300.

Apple shares are up 0.5% to $175.02.

